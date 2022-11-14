Sergei Lavrov Hospitalised After Landing in Bali, Russian Foreign Ministry Terms Reports ‘Fake News’

Several media reports claimed that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was rushed to a hospital in Indonesia’s Bali as he arrived at the G20 Summit. The Russian Foreign Ministry quickly said those media reports were fake.

“This, of course, is the height of fakery,” the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. The Associated Press citing Indonesian officials said that the Russian foreign minister was being treated at a hospital in Bali.

“Sergei Viktorovich and I are here in Indonesia reading the news feed and can’t believe our eyes,” Zakharova said in a message in Telegram, according to Moscow Times.

The governor of Bali I Wayan Koster later told the Associated Press that Lavrov is in good health. He said it was a ‘check-up’ and following his check-up Lavrov immediately returned.

Zakharova also posted a video, according to AFP, where she and the 72-year-old diplomat were seen wearing a shirt and shorts. They were also seen laughing in the video.

The news agency cited three Indonesian government and medical officials who said that the Russian diplomat is currently undergoing treatment. Two people said he is receiving treatment for his heart condition.

The Associated Press cited officials and said Lavrov is at the Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar but the hospital declined to comment. The Russian embassy in Indonesia also did not make any announcement related to the issue.

Sergei Lavrov is Russia’s highest-ranking official attending the G20 summit as Vladimir Putin skipped the event.

Lavrov, according to AFP, said that the West has been writing for a decade that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill. “They’ve been writing for about 10 years that our president is sick,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by the news agency. He further added that such news reports were part of “some kind of game” which the Western media was playing.

