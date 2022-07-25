‘Sergey, I Partied Last Night’: Musk Denies Reports of Affair with Google Co-founder’s Wife

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday dismissed the Wall Street Journal report which claimed that he had a brief affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, which played a role in the divorce of the couple.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

He dismissed the findings of the news story in a series of tweets.

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Musk also in a response to another Twitter user said that he remains busy with his work and none of the people were interviewed before the story was published.

The Wall Street Journal in the news story said it reached out to Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan and their legal teams but were met with no response.

Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

You warned this would happen. Not surprised. FUD.https://t.co/piyt3AYkeb — Tesla Hype (@TeslaHype) July 25, 2022

Musk also responded to an earlier tweet where he predicted that he would be the target of political attacks in the coming months.

My first thought when I saw Nicole’s picture: She doesn’t even look like Elon’s type. — Gary Black (@garyblack00) July 25, 2022

The Future Fund LLC managing partner Gary Black came out in support of Musk’s response to the WSJ story and said in a tweet: “My first thought when I saw Nicole’s picture: She doesn’t even look like Elon’s type.”

.⁦@WSJ⁩ It wasn’t alleged, you made it up. As always. Who is paying you to lie this time?

Elon Musk’s Friendship With Sergey Brin Ruptured by Alleged Affair – WSJ https://t.co/Ew3nNMH8Bq — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) July 25, 2022

Elon Musk’s mother also came out to support her son. Maye Musk said: “It wasn’t alleged, you made it up. As always. Who is paying you to lie this time?”

The report claimed that Musk earlier this year got down on one knee and begged Sergey Brin to forgive him at a party. It also said that Brin and Musk, who were close friends earlier, do not speak to one another regularly and the Google co-founder expressed his desire to sell off his assets in Tesla.

The WSJ said it quoted records filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court earlier this year which says Brin filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. News18 could not verify independently whether divorce papers were filed by the couple.

