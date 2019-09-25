Seven Children Among 10 Killed in Bangladesh Boat Capsize
The engine-run boat, carrying 30 passengers, capsized around 7 pm on Tuesday in Kaliakotha Haor of the district's Derai upazila due to strong winds.
Representative Image
Dhaka: At least 10 people, including seven children, were killed when their boat capsized in Bangladesh's Sunamganj district, police said on Wednesday.
The engine-run boat, carrying 30 passengers, capsized around 7 pm on Tuesday in Kaliakotha Haor of the district's Derai upazila due to strong winds, Derai police station Officer-in-Charge KM Nazrul Islam was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.
Seven children are among the dead after the boat bound for Perua village from Masimpur capsized, police said, adding that some of the passengers were rescued while others swam ashore when strong winds tipped the boat over.
Derai upazila Chairman Manjurul Alam Chowdhury said the families of the deceased will receive 10,000 taka each from the administration.
