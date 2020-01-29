English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Seven Children Die as Roof Collapses in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Representative image.

Seven children died on the spot. Five others, including a woman were critically wounded in the tragedy.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: January 29, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Peshawar: At least seven children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on Wednesday in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, police said.

The incident took place in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Seven children died on the spot. Five others, including a woman were critically wounded in the tragedy, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Khan Wazir said.

The wounded persons were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment where conditions of some were stated to be critical.

According to the residents, the victims belonged to the same family.
