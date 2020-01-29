Seven Children Die as Roof Collapses in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Peshawar: At least seven children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on Wednesday in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, police said.
Seven children died on the spot. Five others, including a woman were critically wounded in the tragedy.
The incident took place in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The wounded persons were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment where conditions of some were stated to be critical.
According to the residents, the victims belonged to the same family.
