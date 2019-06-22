Seven Dead, 3 Hurt in Fiery Crash between Truck And Motorcycles in US Highway
Randolph(US): Authorities in New Hampshire say seven people have been killed in a crash between a pickup truck and several motorcycles on a rural highway.
State police said that a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on US 2 (U.S. Highway 2) in Randolph on Friday evening.
It is unknown how many motorcycles were involved in the crash.
Officials said additional details would be provided as they investigate the deadly collision. The pickup was on fire when emergency crews arrived.
Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help riders that were peppered along the highway.
State police said two additional people were transported to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was airlifted to Maine Medical.
Police said they could not provide the identities of the dead until next of kin have been notified.
