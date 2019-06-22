Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Seven Dead, 3 hurt in Fiery Crash between Truck, Motorcycles in US Highway

Officials said additional details would be provided as they investigate the deadly collision. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

AFP

Updated:June 22, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Seven Dead, 3 hurt in Fiery Crash between Truck, Motorcycles in US Highway
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Randolph(US): Authorities in New Hampshire say seven people have been killed in a crash between a pickup truck and several motorcycles on a rural highway.

State police said that a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on US 2 (U.S. Highway 2) in Randolph on Friday evening.

It is unknown how many motorcycles were involved in the crash.

Officials said additional details would be provided as they investigate the deadly collision. The pickup was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help riders that were peppered along the highway.

State police said two additional people were transported to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was airlifted to Maine Medical.

Police said they could not provide the identities of the dead until next of kin have been notified.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram