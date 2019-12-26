Seven Dead as Boat Carrying Migrants from Pak, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Sinks in Turkey's Lake Van
The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west towards Europe.
Representative Image
Istanbul: Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey's Lake Van, the governor's office in Bitlis province said.
The boat sank after capsizing as it approached Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, which is on the northern shores of Lake Van, the office said in a statement. The accident happened at around 3 a.m. (0000 GMT).
The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west towards Europe. It was not clear why the migrants were on the boat in Lake Van, which is completely within Turkey's borders.
Five people were found dead at the scene and two died at hospital, while the 64 people rescued were taken to nearby hospitals and shelters, the governor's office said.
It said gendarmerie forces, emergency response teams and police divers were conducting search operations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Says They Both are Well-behaved
- Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details
- Don't Think Heroism in Cinema will Ever Die, Says Salman Khan
- An Apple Mac Pro Was Used to Create Animations For The Latest Jumanji Movie
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law