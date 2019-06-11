English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Dead as Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks Near Greek Island
More than 300 refugees and migrants have died this year while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Athens: At least seven people died on Tuesday when a boat carrying migrants sank near the Greek island of Lesbos, the coastguard said.
Assisted by an EU border patrol boat, the coastguard said that it had rescued 57 people and is continuing to search for survivors. No information was given on the nationalities of the migrants. But a coastguard source said that the dead were four women, a man and two young girls.
More than 300 refugees and migrants have died this year while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration. Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled their countries since 2015, and crossed over from neighbouring Turkey.
Under an agreement reached with the European Union in 2016, Turkey has made greater efforts to limit departures towards the five Greek islands closest to its shores, including Lesbos.
That has led to a dramatic drop in the number of arrivals on Greek islands, from 875,000 in 2015 to under 40,000 per year in 2017 and 2018, according to Frontex, the EU's border force.
Assisted by an EU border patrol boat, the coastguard said that it had rescued 57 people and is continuing to search for survivors. No information was given on the nationalities of the migrants. But a coastguard source said that the dead were four women, a man and two young girls.
More than 300 refugees and migrants have died this year while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration. Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled their countries since 2015, and crossed over from neighbouring Turkey.
Under an agreement reached with the European Union in 2016, Turkey has made greater efforts to limit departures towards the five Greek islands closest to its shores, including Lesbos.
That has led to a dramatic drop in the number of arrivals on Greek islands, from 875,000 in 2015 to under 40,000 per year in 2017 and 2018, according to Frontex, the EU's border force.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Shares Close-up Pic of Baby Boy Psalm West and the World Just Goes Wow!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Take 5 Years Leap, Promo Shows Naira as Single Mother
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results