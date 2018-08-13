GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Seven Die in Pakistan Mine Blast, Six Missing

The bodies of the dead were recovered on Monday morning, with efforts being made to retrieve six more men trapped in the mine but feared dead.

Reuters

Updated:August 13, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Seven Die in Pakistan Mine Blast, Six Missing
Image for representation. (Reuters).
Loading...
Quetta: A mine explosion in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta killed at least seven coal miners, a mining official said on Monday, with authorities expecting the death toll could rise.

The bodies of the dead were recovered on Monday morning, with efforts being made to retrieve six more men trapped in the mine but feared dead.

"The explosion was caused by accumulation of methane gas," Iftikhar Ahmed, the chief inspector of mines in Baluchistan, the province home to Quetta, told Reuters. "The miners were working at the depth of 400 feet at the time."

The figure is equivalent to 122 m.

Explosions are not uncommon in Pakistan's coal mines, most of which are in Baluchistan and the neighbouring province of Sindh, where safety measures can be lax.

In May, more than 20 miners were killed in a mine blast in Quetta.

Pakistan has huge reserves of coal, estimated at more than 184 billion tonnes. It produces 4 million tonnes of coal annually, most of which is consumed by brick-making kilns.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...