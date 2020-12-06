Seven Injured In Fire At Magellan Corpus Christi, Texas, Tank Farm

HOUSTON: Seven contract workers were injured in a fire on Saturday at the Magellan Midstream Partners petroleum storage tank farm in Corpus Christi, Texas, a company spokesman said.

The fire broke out at about 10 a.m. CST (1600 GMT) on Saturday, said Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine.

“The tank was being cleaned by contractors at the time of the incident,” Heine said. “Unfortunately, there are reports of injuries. The fire has been extinguished at this time.”

Seven people were injured in the fire, Heine said. KRIS-TV said injured workers were being treated at a Corpus Christi hospital.

The Magellan tank farm is located near Valero Energy Corp’s and Citgo Petroleum Corp’s refineries in Corpus Christi. Both companies told KRIS-TV the fire was not at their refineries.

Magellan operates pipelines, storage farms and terminals for petroleum products.

