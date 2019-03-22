LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Seven Killed as Man Drives Car into Crowd in China, Driver Gunned Down by Police

The injured were taken to hospital following the early morning incident in Zaoyang City in Hubei Province.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Seven Killed as Man Drives Car into Crowd in China, Driver Gunned Down by Police
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Beijing: A man rammed his car into a crowd of pedestrians in China's central Hubei province, killing six persons and injuring seven others before being shot dead by the police on Friday.

Cui Lidong, 44, a restaurant owner, was reportedly involved in a domestic quarrel and attacked his wife and daughter before driving his car into the crowd, local government officials said.

The incident took place at around 6 AM (local time) in Zaoyang city, state-run CGTN reported.

While six pedestrians were killed, the police shot dead the driver.

The seven injured persons have been hospitalised, the report said.

A video published by news portal Thepaper.cn showed several people lying on the ground.

One witness said that the car ploughed randomly into pedestrians and other vehicles.

"There were bodies everywhere on the street," another witness was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Incidents of random attacks on civilians by disgruntled persons have become common in China in recent years.

Last September, three people were killed and 43 others injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd and later went on a stabbing spree in China's Hunan province.

Some persons carrying knives targeted primary schools and mall to vent out their anger.

In March, the police arrested a man in Tangshan for attacking several pupils outside a primary school.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram