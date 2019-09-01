Seven Killed in Philippine Light Aircraft Crash, Says Authorities
Local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez said that seven bodies have been found and it is believed all eight people aboard the light aircraft died in the crash in Calamba City.
Picture for representation.
Manila: Seven people were killed when an air-ambulance plane crashed into a resort area near the Philippine capital on Sunday, sparking a fierce blaze and sending terrified locals fleeing, authorities said.
Seven bodies have been found and it is believed all eight people aboard the light aircraft died in the disaster in Calamba City, local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez told AFP.
Footage on social media showed the chaotic scene as an ambulance drove towards a building that was engulfed in flames and witnesses shouted for help in the street.
"No one will survive this crash. We assume that all confirmed passengers of this plane are dead," said Rodriguez, confirming seven bodies had been discovered in the smoking ruins.
Police said two people were injured in the crash and rushed to hospital, but have not reported any fatalities from those who were in the resort area when the plane went down.
Philippine aviation authorities said six passengers and two pilots were aboard the craft when it disappeared from radar about 25 nautical miles from the capital Manila.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- ‘We are all Doomed’: If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Isn't Safe, Whose is?
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind