Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Seven Students Killed As Gravel-laden Truck Crushes Rickshaw in Pakistan's Lahore

Five children and the rickshaw puller died on the spot, while the others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, one of them died later.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Seven Students Killed As Gravel-laden Truck Crushes Rickshaw in Pakistan's Lahore
File photo of Pakistani flag. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Lahore: Seven children were among eight persons killed on Friday when a truck loaded with gravel fell on their rickshaw in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said.

The students were on their way to school when the truck overturned and fell on a rickshaw in Narowal's Zafarwala tehsil, Geo News reported.

Five children and the rickshaw puller died on the spot, while the others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, one of them died later, officials said.

Four boys and three girls were among those killed in the accident.

Police are investigating and have registered a case against the truck driver.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram