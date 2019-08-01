Take the pledge to vote

Seven Visitors Injured After US Fighter Jet Crashes in Death Valley National Park, Fate of Pilot Unknown

Ambulances were sent to the crash site near Father Crowley Overlook, but it wasn't clear if anyone was transported for further medical treatment, said park spokesman Patrick Taylor.

Associated Press

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Seven Visitors Injured After US Fighter Jet Crashes in Death Valley National Park, Fate of Pilot Unknown
Image of the fighter jet before it crashed. (Image: CNN)
Los Angeles: A US Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts routinely watch military pilots speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.

The crash sent dark smoke billowing in the air, said Aaron Cassell, who was working at his family's Panamint Springs Ranch about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away and was the first to report the crash to park dispatch.

"I just saw a black mushroom cloud go up," Cassell told The Associated Press. "Typically you don't see a mushroom cloud in the desert."

A search was underway for the pilot of the single-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet that was on a routine training mission, said Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, spokeswoman for Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley.

"The status of the pilot is unknown at this time," Bock said about four hours after the crash.

Ambulances were sent to the crash site near Father Crowley Overlook, but it wasn't clear if anyone was transported for further medical treatment, said park spokesman Patrick Taylor. He said initial reports were that seven park visitors had minor injuries.

A military helicopter was searching for the pilot, he said.

Cassell said he heard jets flying through the area and then saw the cloud of smoke. He didn't see any parachute.

"It looked like a bomb," Cassell said. "To me that speaks of a very violent impact." His father drove up to the area after the crash and saw a large black scorch mark and shattered parts of the jet scattered throughout the area between the parking lot and lookout, Cassell said. A nose cone from the jet was the size of a bowling ball and the rest of the debris was no larger than a ball cap.

The jet was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Lemoore. The squadron is part of an air group attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C Stennis.

The Super Hornet is a twin-engine warplane designed to fly from either aircraft carriers or ground bases on both air-superiority and ground-attack missions.

The crash site is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
