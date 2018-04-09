English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Several Dead, Wounded in Strike on Syria Air Base: State Media
The strike on the Tayfur air base in the central province of Homs, came as international outrage mounts over an attack on Saturday in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta.
Image for representation. (Image: Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, via AP)
Damascus: A missile attack on a Syrian military airport left several dead and wounded, state media said on Monday, after the US warned Damascus and its allies over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
