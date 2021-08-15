Several Explosions Heard in Kabul, Says Local Media As Taliban Take Over the Afghan Capital

Several explosions were heard in Kabul on Sunday night, 1TVNews reported as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital after President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country.

There were reports of sporadic gunfire around the city, but there was no significant fighting, few hours before.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place, saying it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly," the embassy said in a statement. “There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place.

