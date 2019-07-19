English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huge Explosion Rocks Gas Plant in Central China's Henan Province, Casualties Unknown: Report
The blast shattered windows and doors of buildings in a three-kilometre radius in in Sanmenxia city in Henan province.
Representative image.
Loading...
Beijing: A huge explosion ripped through a gas plant in central China on Friday, shattering windows and doors of buildings in a three-kilometre radius, state media said.
The number of casualties was not immediately known following the blast in Sanmenxia city in Henan province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
Monday 15 July , 2019 Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony WH-XB900N Review: Headphones to Buy if Your Wad of Cash Totals to Rs 16,990
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says ‘Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho’
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries | Episode 3- Discover Tamannaah’s Love For Bling And Everything In Between
- The Best Ways to Deal with a Seasonal Cold and Flu
Photogallery
Loading...