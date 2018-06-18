English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Several Feared Dead After Japan Quake, Reports Local Media
The local police is yet to confirm the casualties.
Image for Representation. (Image: AP)
Tokyo: Several people were feared dead, including a nine-year-old girl, after a strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, local media reported on Monday.
Public broadcaster, NHK, and private station, TV Asahi, both reported 'several' deaths, with the Kyodo News Agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped under a damaged wall in a swimming facility situated north of Osaka city.
Local police said they could not confirm the reports.
