English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 1 Dead, Several Hurt in Dutch Tram Shooting, 'Terrorist Motive' Possible: Police
Local police confirmed on Twitter the incident took place at the 24th of October Square, which has been closed off.
Police personnel stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, where a shooting took place. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Amsterdam: Dutch police said several people had been shot in a tram in the central city of Utrecht on Monday and that there may have been a "terrorist motive".
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and that crisis talks were to be held in response to the incident. Dutch radio said security had been increased at the seat of the government in The Hague.
"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made," said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.
Police could not immediately provide further details about the shooting incident and could not say how badly hurt the victims were. The victims' identity was unknown.
Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted one eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.
The Utrecht police said The October 21st square, a tram station stop outside the city centre, had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.
More details awaited.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and that crisis talks were to be held in response to the incident. Dutch radio said security had been increased at the seat of the government in The Hague.
"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made," said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.
A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 March 2019
Police could not immediately provide further details about the shooting incident and could not say how badly hurt the victims were. The victims' identity was unknown.
Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted one eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.
The Utrecht police said The October 21st square, a tram station stop outside the city centre, had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.
More details awaited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
- Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results