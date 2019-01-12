English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Firefighters Killed, Several Injured After Powerful Explosion Tears Through Paris Bakery
A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (1:30pm IST) in the city's 9th district, a residential and shopping area.
Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France, January 12, 2019. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)
Paris: Two firefighter have been killed and 47 others have been injured in the blast at a bakery that was apparently caused by a gas leak in central Paris. The powerful explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, smashing nearby windows after a suspected gas leak, police said.
