GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Firefighters Killed, Several Injured After Powerful Explosion Tears Through Paris Bakery

A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (1:30pm IST) in the city's 9th district, a residential and shopping area.

AFP

Updated:January 12, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Firefighters Killed, Several Injured After Powerful Explosion Tears Through Paris Bakery
Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France, January 12, 2019. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)
Loading...
Paris: Two firefighter have been killed and 47 others have been injured in the blast at a bakery that was apparently caused by a gas leak in central Paris. The powerful explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, smashing nearby windows after a suspected gas leak, police said.

A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the city's 9th district, a residential and shopping area.

Images posted on Twitter showed debris covering the street and the lower part of the building blown out and in flames. Parked cars were also damaged in the blast.

An AFP photographer saw at least one person being carried away on a stretcher from the building by firefighters.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and evacuate some people from the building using ladders while emergency workers treated some of the injured at the scene.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram