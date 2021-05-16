world

Several Injured in Car-ramming Attack in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah, Attacker Shot at

Palestinians walk along a destroyed road following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The attack comes after weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Gaza.

A car-ramming attack wounded several people including four police officers in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Sunday, police said, adding that the attacker was shot.

After the “vehicle-ramming attack" in the district, the scene of weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, the assailant was “shot by officers", police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said without giving details on the attacker’s condition.

first published:May 16, 2021, 20:23 IST