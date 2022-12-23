Two Dead, Four Injured in Shooting in Central Paris, Suspect Arrested

Two people were killed and four injured left in serious condition after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris on Friday, the city’s prosecution office said.

A man in his 60s was arrested shortly after the incident on the Rue d’Enghien. The motives of the gunman remain unclear, French officials said.

“The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," a police source told AFP.

Police had earlier urged the public to stay away from the area.

A senior Paris City Hall official confirmed a shooting had taken place. “A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. “Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened and that a 69-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody. “His identity is in the process of being checked," it added.

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, saying “it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

Witnesses said that the gunman, described by police as white and known for two previous attempted murders, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a nearby hairdressing salon where he was arrested by police. “We saw an old white man enter then start shooting in the Kurdish cultural centre, then he went to the hairdresser’s next door," Romain, who works in a nearby restaurant, was quoted as saying.

