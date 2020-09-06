WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Several People Stabbed in UK's Birmingham in 'Major' Incident, Says Police

Several people were stabbed in UK’s Birmingham city centre on Sunday in what has been declared by the British police as a 'major incident'.(AP)

Several people were stabbed in UK’s Birmingham city centre on Sunday in what has been declared by the British police as a 'major incident'.(AP)

The British police said work is still going on 'to establish what has happened', and could take some time before they are in a position to confirm anything.

British police declared a "major incident" early on Sunday after several people were stabbed in the centre of England's second city Birmingham.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.

The police said work is still going on "to establish what has happened", and could take some time before they are in a position to confirm anything. "At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," the statement said.

This is a developing story.

Next Story
Loading