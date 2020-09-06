Several People Stabbed in UK's Birmingham in 'Major' Incident, Says Police

British police declared a "major incident" early on Sunday after several people were stabbed in the centre of England's second city Birmingham.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.

The police said work is still going on "to establish what has happened", and could take some time before they are in a position to confirm anything. "At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," the statement said.

This is a developing story.