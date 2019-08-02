Take the pledge to vote

Six Small Explosions Heard at Different Locations in Bangkok, Four Injured

Reuters

August 2, 2019
Six Small Explosions Heard at Different Locations in Bangkok, Four Injured
Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers work following a small explosion at a site in Bangkok, Thailand, August 2, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Bangkok: As many as six small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday and police said that four people including three street cleaners had been hurt by what appeared to be a homemade bomb. There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

Thai police said they were investigating the cause of the explosions. Some explosions were heard at a government office and others near at least two other sites near central Bangkok.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

A senior police officer said three street cleaners were injured by what appeared to have been a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs on Thursday near the venue of the regional security meeting. The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless. It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attending the forum along with other regional and global officials.

