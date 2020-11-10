Several Thousand Fleeing Conflict In Ethiopia To Sudan - Official

KHARTOUM: About 2,500 Ethiopians are known to have crossed the border into Sudan over the past two days as they flee fighting in their home country, an official in Sudan’s eastern Kassala state said on Tuesday.

“The number is increasing around the clock,” said Alsir Khaled, an official from the state’s refugee commission. “These people need shelter and medical treatment and food and there is a great shortage.”

“If the conflict continues we expect an increase in the flow of refugees,” Khaled said.

