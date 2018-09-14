GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Sex and the City' Actress Cynthia Nixon Defeated in NY Primary

Cuomo won the vote, putting him on course to clinch a third term as chief executive of America's fourth most populous state in November, batting aside the left-leaning challenge from the first-time candidate.

AFP

Updated:September 14, 2018, 7:53 AM IST
'Sex and the City' Actress Cynthia Nixon Defeated in NY Primary
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, a first-time candidate mounting a challenge in the New York Democratic primary election, are shown during a televised debate in Hempstead, New York, U.S., August 29, 2018. REUTERS
New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday easily defeated "Sex and the City" actress turned education and LGBT activist Cynthia Nixon in the state's Democratic Primary, US media reported.

Cuomo won the vote, putting him on course to clinch a third term as chief executive of America's fourth most populous state in November, batting aside the left-leaning challenge from the first-time candidate.​
