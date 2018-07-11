GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sexist Pig: Australia Mint Renames Merchandise to Avoid 'Offence'

A photo of a Aus$7 (US$5.20) "Dad" piggy bank alongside a smaller, slightly cheaper "Mum" model sold in the mint's gift shop was recently posted online, alongside a caption drily suggesting the pair were part of a "gender pay gap" product line.

AFP

Updated:July 11, 2018, 3:12 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Australia: Australia's mint has renamed its line of family-themed piggy banks following a social media flare-up suggesting the coin boxes reinforced gender inequality.

It sparked fierce debate on news sharing website Reddit, where the photo appeared, and arguments over differences in income levels between men and women.

Some commenters claimed the pigs reinforced stereotypes, while others saw an opportunity to poke fun at the debate.

"I'm actually kind of sad that the left bank doesn't say 'blokes' and the right bank doesn't say 'sheilas'," posted one user.

The Royal Australian Mint said on Wednesday it had changed the names to "large", "medium" and a third smaller "baby" money box to "small".

"The piggy banks were renamed as the Royal Australian Mint does not wish to cause any offence," a mint spokesperson told AFP, despite the gender labels "resonating" with their family following.

"The terms 'Dad', 'Mum' and 'Baby' represented the size of the piggy banks and were not a comment on gender inequality," the mint said.​

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
