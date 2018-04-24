English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence, Foreign Ministers' Meeting Begins in Beijing
File photo of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
Beijing: The meetings of the defence and foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), being attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, began on Tuesday.
The two meetings are being held around the same time.
Sitharaman who arrived on Monday night attended the defence ministers' meeting and Swaraj took part in the foreign ministers' meeting.
The two meetings were being held as part of the preparations for the SCO summit to be held in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.
These are the first top ministerial-level meetings of the SCO after the admission of India and Pakistan as members last year.
A host of issues including the regional security and terrorism were expected to be discussed at the meetings and prepare agenda for the SCO summit.
The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.
Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.
