'Persistence is Victory': Shanghai Covid Cases at Record High as Xi Reiterates Strict Curbs Despite Public Anger

Shanghai on Thursday reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases, accounting for 95 per cent of China’s total infection cases making it a new record high in daily cases a day after President Xi Jinping ruled out dropping curbs stating the country must continue with its pandemic control measures. China’s financial hub is battling its worst Coronavirus outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. The city is under strict lockdown although authorities began easing some of its restrictions this week.

The government reported 29,411 new cases on Thursday, all but 3,020 with no symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of that total, or 27,719 cases. All but 2,573 had no symptoms.

The recent surge driven by the Omicron variant led to logistical and supply chain disruptions and have taken a huge toll on its growing economy. China’s central bank is expected to soon announce more stimulus measures as restrictions on areas, including Suzhou, that produce the world’s smartphones, consumer electronics and other goods are prompting forecasters to cut expectations for this year’s economic growth to as low as 5 per cent, down sharply from last year’s 8.1 per cent expansion.

An April 7 study by Gavekal Dragonomics found that 87 of China's 100 largest cities by GDP have imposed some form of quarantine curbs.

Shanghai residents have criticised the strict Covid-19 measures by the government and have taken to social media to vent frustration over the difficulties of getting enough food and China's policy that requires anyone testing positive, symptomatic or not, to be centrally quarantined, where many people have complained about poor conditions.

Raising hopes for a shift in policy, on Wednesday the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a guide on home quarantining on its social media. The CDC's guide - quarantine in a well-ventilated room stocked with masks, sanitizer and other gear - raised hopes that the central quarantine rule might be relaxed.

However, when asked by a social media user in an online comments section about who might be eligible for home quarantine, the CDC referred to the old rules. Shanghai authorities also gave no hint of any change in approach during a Thursday briefing.

TESTING PATIENCE

On Wednesday, Xi said during a visit to south China's Hainan island that China must stick to its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy while the global pandemic remains very serious, promising those enduring lockdowns that persistence will win out in the end.

He indicated there would be no immediate change of approach in pandemic control measures, saying that the country must stick to its approach, which has all but shut China's borders to international travel, and not relax prevention measures.

“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. “Persistence is victory.”

Xi's remarks follow several recent state media articles supporting China's aggressive COVID strategy even as Shanghai residents chafe under restrictions.

On Thursday, an article titled "The people of Shanghai's patience has reached its limit" by a blogger called Lady Moye, enumerating the human toll of Shanghai's hardline anti-COVID measures including family separations, went viral on social media platform WeChat.

One comment, "Whoever deletes this article should die a sorry death," received over half a million likes in seven hours, before the article was removed for violating regulations, according to a WeChat notice.

A video provided on Thursday to Reuters from inside one quarantine centre showed people in camp beds separated by less than an arm's length. An occupant said more than 200 people there shared four toilets, with no showers.

Videos on the popular Sina Weibo social media service also show some trading punches with police.

On Thursday, Shanghai reported a record 2,573 symptomatic cases for the previous day, up from 1,189 a day earlier, while asymptomatic cases reached 25,146, up from 25,141.

A city official said that cases continued to rise despite the lockdown in part because of a backlog of test results and because of ongoing transmission among family members.

In the coronavirus-hit northeastern province of Jilin, authorities said they had stamped out the local spread of COVID-19 after battling to bring cases down since mid-March.

But the southern technology hub of Shenzhen appeared to be seeing a resurgence after quashing an outbreak last month. On Thursday, authorities reported 21 new infections, including 8 with symptoms and 13 without, its highest total since March 21.

