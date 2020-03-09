English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Shanghai Disneyland Resumes Some Resort Operations as Coronavirus Infections Slow, Main Theme Park Remains Shut

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse characters greet visitors with their latest Year of the Mouse costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland in this January 21, 2008 file photo. Plans for a long-discussed Disneyland park in Shanghai could include a major media agreement between Walt Disney Co and the Shanghai government that could give the company unrivalled access to the market, documents obtained by Reuters show. The joint venture agreement would give Disney a huge advantage over U.S. media rivals by allowing it to bypass foreign film import quotas and summer and holiday blackout periods, as well as television censorship, both imposed by the central government. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files (CHINA)

Shanghai Disneyland was closed on January 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland were shut in subsequent days.

Shanghai: Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disneyland said on Monday it will resume a limited number of resort operations as the first step of a phased reopening, although the main theme park will remain shut amid worries about the coronavirus outbreak.

Some shopping, dining, and recreational activities will reopen in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with limited capacity and reduced hours of operation. All guests will be required to have their temperature taken on arrival and to wear a mask for the duration of their visit.

"Guests will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants," Shanghai Disneyland said in a statement on its website.

Shanghai Disneyland was closed on January 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland were shut in subsequent days.

Disney warned last month that the moves could shave $135 million off operating income at Shanghai, and $40 million at Hong Kong, if they extend for two months.

The virus spread in China has slowed in recent days, with only 40 new confirmed cases recorded on Sunday. The number of new infections overseas now exceeds the tally of new cases in China.

The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China reached 80,735 at the end of Sunday, with the death toll standing at 3,119.

