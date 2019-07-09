Sharif, Zardari Spent Over Rs 3 Billion on Foreign Trips During Their Tenures: Pak Govt
Zardari visited Dubai 51 times and spent Rs 100 million, while he spent Rs 320 million on 17 visits to the UK
File photo of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari (Image: Getty Images)
Islamabad: Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari spent over Rs 3 billion on foreign trips during their tenures, a senior minister said Tuesday.
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood told media after a cabinet meeting that Sharif remained out of country for 262 days on foreign trips and spent Rs 1.84 billion on those visits.
He visited London 24 times and spent Rs 223.9 million; he visited Saudi Arabia 17 times, spending Rs 120 million, Mahmood said.
Zardari during his presidency made 134 foreign visits and spent 257 days abroad. He also took 3,500 people along with him on those trips, said the minister.
The visits cost Rs 1.42 billion to the national exchequer at a time when the country was under heavy burden of debts, he said.
Zardari visited Dubai 51 times and spent Rs 100 million, while he spent Rs 320 million on 17 visits to the UK.
The detailed were shared ahead of upcoming meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet US President Donald Trump on July 22.
Mahmood said that unlike former rulers, Khan would stay at the residence of the ambassador in Washington and his small delegation will stay at a three-star hotel. Every effort will be made to minimise expenditures during this visit, he said.
Mahmood also said that cabinet decided that media should not be allowed to promote the narrative of convicted persons. Apparently, the move aims to curtail the space given by media to Sharif and Zardari.
Sharif is serving seven-year sentence in a corruption case which his family and party said was politically motivated conviction.
Zardari is in custody of anti-corruption officials who are probing allegations of money laundering through fake bank accounts against him, which he termed as fake allegations.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Chahal Replaces Kuldeep, Ferguson Returns from Injury
- Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh, Buyers to Get 2 Chargers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s