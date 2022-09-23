The ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued an advisory urging Indian citizens and students living in Canada to remain vigilant in the wake of rising cases of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.

Also Read: From Leicester to France & Pak: Why Religious Centres Remain at Target for Hate Crimes | News18 Explains

In a press release, the MEA said they have consulted the relevant Canadian authorities and urged them to look into the issue. Indian authorities also pointed out that Canadian authorities have failed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The advisory from the MEA comes after the defacing of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir earlier this month by alleged Khalistani elements in Toronto. It also comes after the so-called “referendum” in Canada’s Brampton on the creation of a separate Khalistani state held on September 19.

“You are all aware of the history of violence in this regard,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier on Thursday while pressing the Canadian government to act. The referendum was organised by pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

In sharp criticism of the Canadian government, India said such acts were ‘deeply objectionable’ especially in the soil of a nation with whom India has close ties.

Also Read: Canadian MP Chandra Arya Says Canadian-Hindus Living in Fear after Khalistani Elements Vandalize Temple

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action,” the statement said.

“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the MEA said.

The MEA also asked students to stay in touch with the respective high commissions and consulates in respective cities in the wake of these incidents.

“In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant,” the statement said.

In the statement, the MEA urged students and citizens to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver via their respective websites. Citizens and students have been urged to also use the MADAD portal.

“Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency,” the MEA said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here