Shawwal Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr to be Celebrated Today

Shawwal moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on June 4, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Monday.This year Ramadan began on the evening of Sunday May 5 in Saudia Arabia.Earlier, the Saudi Supreme Court had urged citizens to participate in the moon sighting efforts and report their testimonies to the nearest court. Moon-sighting committees in Bahrain, UAE and other Gulf countries also met recently to decide the Shawwal moon.Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the Shawwal crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, has declared that June 3 is the last day of Ramadan and Tuesday is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.Indonesia and Malaysia have declared Wednesday June 5 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.