English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shawwal Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr to be Celebrated Today
The Saudi Supreme Court had urged citizens to participate in the moon sighting efforts and report their testimonies to the nearest court.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Shawwal moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on June 4, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Monday.
This year Ramadan began on the evening of Sunday May 5 in Saudia Arabia.
Earlier, the Saudi Supreme Court had urged citizens to participate in the moon sighting efforts and report their testimonies to the nearest court. Moon-sighting committees in Bahrain, UAE and other Gulf countries also met recently to decide the Shawwal moon.
Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the Shawwal crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, has declared that June 3 is the last day of Ramadan and Tuesday is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Indonesia and Malaysia have declared Wednesday June 5 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
This year Ramadan began on the evening of Sunday May 5 in Saudia Arabia.
Earlier, the Saudi Supreme Court had urged citizens to participate in the moon sighting efforts and report their testimonies to the nearest court. Moon-sighting committees in Bahrain, UAE and other Gulf countries also met recently to decide the Shawwal moon.
Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the Shawwal crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, has declared that June 3 is the last day of Ramadan and Tuesday is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Indonesia and Malaysia have declared Wednesday June 5 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
- How the Champagne Industry is Using Technology to Take on Counterfeit Bottles
- WWDC 2019: Are iOS And macOS Set For Their Biggest Evolution, Yet?
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results