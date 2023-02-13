Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked an anonymous donor for donating $30 million to victims of the earthquake which has killed more than 33,000 people in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

The anonymous donor, a Pakistani living in the US, walked into the Turkish embassy in the US capital of Washington DC and donated a large sum of money to help those affected by the earthquake.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

Sharif in a tweet on Saturday said that he was deeply moved by the act. “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” Sharif said in his tweet.

Later, the editor-in-chief of the political news outlet the Election Post, Mustafa Tanyeri, said that Turkey’s ambassador to Washington DC, Murat Mercan confirmed that the contribution was made to the earthquake aid campaign launched in the US, according to the Guardian.

interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why?— Ayesha Siddiqa (@iamthedrifter) February 11, 2023

However, following the tweet made by Sharif, some Pakistanis tweeted that why the philanthropist did not donate such a huge sum when the nation was affected by devastating floods in 2022.

Lol, instead ask yourself a question that why he didn’t walk to the Pakistani embassy.— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 11, 2023

Another commentator from Pakistan referred to corruption in the country without directly referring to it and asked the Prime Minister to question why he did not enter the Pakistan embassy with the donation, according to the Dawn.

Sharif formed a special cabinet committee to oversee the collection of funds and relief goods for earthquake victims last week, news agency the Dawn reported.

The announcement was made during a meeting in Islamabad where officials reviewed and discussed ways to facilitate the ongoing fundraising and relief goods collection campaign.

The committee is meeting on a daily basis to ensure aid is delivered to earthquake-ravaged regions in a timely manner.

More than 33,000 people have died and over hundreds of thousands were injured in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria when a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on February 6.

Cities on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border witnessed large-scale devastation and rescue operations to save those trapped under the rubble continue in both countries.

Read all the Latest News here