Pakistan Power Play: Shehbaz Sharif Govt Planning to File Treason Case Against Imran Khan, Say Sources

Removed from power, ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s troubles may be far from over with sources telling News18 that the new Shehbaz Sharif government is planning to bring a treason case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief.

Top sources in the Pakistan government added that treason cases will also likely be filed against former speaker and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly who helped Imran Khan scuttle a trust vote brought on by a united opposition on April 3.

Sources in Pakistan’s Law Ministry said criminal charges may be brought about at a later date.

Imran Khan on Wednesday said he wanted two million people to gather in Islamabad when he gives the call to his supporters on a yet unspecified date to force the new government to announce fresh elections.

“I want two million people to come to Islamabad when I give the call. I want all of you to go to the people and preach to them about our movement for true freedom,” Khan said while addressing his PTI supporters at a workers’ convention in Lahore.

Khan reiterated his accusation that his government was toppled as result of a “conspiracy" by the US that resulted in the success of the no-trust vote against him in the parliament.

“When you go to the people, you have to tell them that an imported government has been brought through a conspiracy … this means that the United States will control us through these stooges and boot polishers," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly alleged that his political opponents colluded with the US to bring about regime in Pakistan. But he provided no credible evidence of this and Washington has strongly denied any foreign interference.

