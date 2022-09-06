India, Bangladesh Sign 7 MoUs; Hasina Lauds PM Modi’s Vision for Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on issues related to water sharing, railways, space, science and judiciary in New Delhi’s Hyderabad House.

Following the signing of the MoUs, senior officials from both sides exchanged the agreements in presence of PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Ahead of the signing of the MoUs delegation level talks were also held between PM Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart.

Powering the India-Bangladesh partnership! PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. Being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme, the Project will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid. pic.twitter.com/7eXXMOi6ny — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022

“Bangladesh is the biggest trade partner in the region. The people-to-people connectivity between both countries have increased. The expansion of connectivity and trade infrastructure at borders will help in the growth of both countries,” PM Modi said.

Addressing joint press meet with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. https://t.co/6bnJ1zjwVF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2022

He also said the Maitree Power Plant will give citizens of Bangladesh access to affordable electricity. He also said that the bilateral agreement on water sharing of the Kushiyara river has been signed.

PM Modi said that both countries will cooperate further to mitigate the impact of floods and data will be shared in real-time for an extended period.

Both leaders also discussed the issue of counterterrorism. “Today we also stressed on cooperation against terrorism and fundamentalism. To keep the spirit of 1971 alive, it is also very necessary that we face such forces together, who want to attack our mutual trust,” PM Modi said.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina thanked PM Modi and India for the hospitality extended to her. She also congratulated India on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. The Bangladesh prime minister expressed her appreciation for PM Modi’s vision of a stronger India-Bangladesh relationship.

“We hope that all outstanding issues including Teesta water sharing treaty would be concluded at an early date. I know as long as Prime Minister Modi is here, Bangladesh and India will resolve all its problems. The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation,” Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said.

“We thank PM Modi for resolving the issue of Kushiyara river,” she further added.

Hasina once more thanked India for its support during the 1971 Liberation War.

Here is a list of the MoUs signed between India and Bangladesh:

The MoU to finalise an interim bilateral agreement on water sharing of the Kushiyara river was signed

An MoU was signed between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India and Bangladesh Council of Scientific Industrial Research (BCSIR) on scientific cooperation

An MoU was signed between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal and the Bangladesh Supreme Court to promote capacity building

The Union ministry of railways signed an MoU with the Bangladesh Railways under which India will train personnel of Bangladesh Railways in the Indian Railways’ training institutes

Another MoU was signed between both departments under which they will collaborate to provide IT solutions to Bangladesh Railways

MoU signed between Bangladesh Television and Prasar Bharati

MoU signed between both countries to promote cooperation in space technology and scientific and research collaboration

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present along with PM Modi. Hasina will also later meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

