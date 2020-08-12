WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online class

Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online class

A Florida woman was fatally shot by her exboyfriend as her daughter started her first day of online school, authorities said.

Share this:

INDIANTOWN, Fla. A Florida woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend as her daughter started her first day of online school, authorities said.

A Warfield Elementary School teacher told investigators she could hear some kind of domestic disturbance from her 10-year-old student’s video chat Tuesday morning, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said during a news conference. The teacher said she muted the audio from that student but then saw the girl cover her ears before the screen went blank.

Donald Williams, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maribel Rosado Morales, 32. Investigators said the shooting occurred at the woman’s Indiantown home in front of her four children and their two cousins.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 12, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
Next Story
Loading