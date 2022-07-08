Japan's Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe In 'Cardiac Arrest' After Being Shot In City Of Nara

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara on Thursday, Japanese news agencies reported. Japanese media outlet NHK and the Japan Times said that Abe was shot at while he was giving a speech in the Japanese city.

The former prime minister’s attacker was caught by the police. The incident occurred at around 11:30am (local time).

The assailant was a male. Japanese news media outlets have identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, who is a resident of Nara and is in his 40s.

A news reporter from the NHK news agency said that the former prime minister was bleeding after being shot and was attacked by the man from behind his back, citing officials from the Liberal Democratic Party.

The reporter also said there were two bang-like sounds at the location where Abe was speaking.

Japanese news agencies said he was taken to the hospital immediately. He suffered from a cardiac arrest shortly after being shot, news agencies reported.

News agency AFP reported that Abe was not showing vital signs at the hospital where he was taken after being shot sparking fears that he may have passed.

A medical emergency helicopter will soon transport Abe to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City. Abe was conscious and responded to the medical team when he was being taken to the hospital.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida was also delivering a speech ahead of the Upper House election in Sagay City, Yamagata Prefecture but immediately left the location in his car upon being apprised of the news of the attack on Abe.

Officials with Kishida told news agency NHK: “We are collecting information from time to time. We are considering future measures.”

