Shinzo Abe Killing: Suspect Held Grudge Against Org Believed Ex-PM was Connected to, Says Police

AFP

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 19:12 IST

Japanese police officials have identified Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Japan’s Nara city in his 40s, as the person who attacked Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe. (Special Arrangement)

The suspected killer of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe admitted targeting him and said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed the politician was connected to, police said Friday.

“The suspect stated that he held a grudge against a particular organisation, and that he committed the crime because he believed former prime minister Abe had a connection to it,” a senior police officer in Japan’s Nara region told reporters, declining to give further details.

first published:July 08, 2022, 19:12 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 19:12 IST