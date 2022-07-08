Shinzo Abe Killing: Suspect Held Grudge Against Org Believed Ex-PM was Connected to, Says Police

The suspected killer of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe admitted targeting him and said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed the politician was connected to, police said Friday.

“The suspect stated that he held a grudge against a particular organisation, and that he committed the crime because he believed former prime minister Abe had a connection to it,” a senior police officer in Japan’s Nara region told reporters, declining to give further details.

