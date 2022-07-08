Live now
Shinzo Abe Shot LIVE Updates: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported. The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said. Abe, 67, Read More
In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo during the Quad summit. He also met Yoshihide Suga and Yoshiro Mori. Among the former prime minister of Japan, Modi had a particularly close friendship with Shinzo Abe, the longest serving Japanese PM who was in office from December 2012 to September 2016. During Abe’s visit to India in December 2015, the two leaders held summit talks in New Delhi followed by a trip to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Indian PM, where the two leaders performed the Ganga aarti.
The Japanese broadcaster NHK is showing a video of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot. The disturbing visuals can be watched below, however viewers are advised to practice discretion. The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.
NHK is broadcasting the moment that Japanese Former PM Shinzo Abe was shot from behind. Video does not show the shooter, just the puff of smoke. pic.twitter.com/4CNW1JTmvn
Police have arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya in Nara City for allegedly attempting murder. They say they seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding, Japan’s NHK WORLD News repored.
Video broadcast on Japanese television shows moment of apparent shooting of former Prime Minister Shibzo Abe pic.twitter.com/BpWOBrHDr4 https://t.co/ZiEucY8kjT
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot, a government spokesman said Friday, as local media reported the ex-premier was showing no vital signs. “Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am,” in the country’s western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. The picture shows the suspect who was arrested for shooting at the former prime minister. (Image credit: Twitter/Bulletin)
PM Fumio Kishida abruptly leaves his campaigning after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at. Kishida is now heading back to Tokyo. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno says he is not aware of Abe’s condition as of now.
The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said Friday he was “saddened and shocked” by the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign event. “We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former prime minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and people of Japan,” Emanuel said in a statement.
We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan.
The Japanese government confirmed on Friday that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara. “Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
Shinzo Abe smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals. Nearly two years after poor health forced him to leave office, the 67-year-old was feared dead after apparently being shot during a campaign event on Friday. Abe was a sprightly 52 when he first became prime minister in 2006, the youngest person ever to occupy the job. He was seen as a symbol of change and youth, but also brought the pedigree of a third-generation politician groomed from birth by an elite, conservative family.
安倍元首相、撃たれた。南無大師遍照金剛天の御加護があります様に。 pic.twitter.com/1Ma8ZJSOFn
“He was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” a young woman at the scene told NHK. “The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke,” she added. “After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage.” Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news
US ambassador to Japan says ‘saddened and shocked’ by Abe shooting
In August 2020, Shinzo Abe had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing him a speedy recovery with his “warm words”. PM Modi had wrote, “Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery.” Abe, who resigned in 2020, had been due to stay on until September 2021, when his party presidency terms ends.
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, local media reported. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
One person has been arrested for attempted murder after former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot.
Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports. NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest — a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.
Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended, though there were no immediate further details.
