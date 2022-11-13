Ship Carrying 16 Detained Indian Sailors Handed Over to Nigeria, Says V Muraleedharan

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited the home of a sailor, who is among 16 Indian sailors “detained” in Equatorial Guinea and said that the ship has been handed over to Nigerian authorities and a request will be made for consular access once it reaches the port.

Muraleedharan’s statement came during his visit to Sanu Jose’s home, who is the Chief Officer from MT Heroic Idun and among 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea.

“Our information is that the ship has been handed over to the Nigerian authorities and is sailing towards the Nigerian port. Once it reaches the port, we will request consular access. And we will meet the sailors onboard the ship and further negotiations with the Nigerian authorities will start,” Muraleedharan said, according to ANI.

“We are in touch with detained sailors and we are making all efforts for the early resolution of this issue. Right now, they appear to be in Equatorial Guinea,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said all possible consular assistance will be provided to the Indian sailors in detention and that it was making all efforts for an early resolution of the matter.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the ministry is aware of the case and at least 16 Indian sailors from a ship, which also has people of other nationalities, are detained.

“Our missions are in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) and in Abuja in Nigeria. Both these missions are closely engaged with their respective local authorities in this case. We are also in touch with the detained sailors. We have had several rounds of consular access to these sailors,” he said at a media briefing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the Centre to intervene and ensure the release of the sailors held in Equatorial Guinea. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan requested him to direct Indian diplomatic missions in the countries concerned — Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria — to proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release of the Norwegian vessel — MT Heroic Idun — and its crew who have been detained since August 12.

The development comes in the wake of videos and photos sent by the detained Kerala sailors to their families widely circulating on social media as well as news channels.

One of the videos is by Vijith Nair, the brother of Vismaya who committed suicide in June last year due to dowry harassment — an incident which led to widespread debate in the state regarding this practice.

Vijith, in the video, has said that 15 crew members, including him, have been locked in a jail at Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, surrounded by security personnel after they were taken from their vessel on the pretext of being accommodated in a hotel.

(With inputs from PTI)

