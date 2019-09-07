Ship Carrying 284,000 Litres of Diesel Seized by Iran With 12 Filipino Sailors Aboard
Iran's coast guard seized the vessel for allegedly smuggling fuel in the Gulf. Tehran has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Dubai: Iran's coast guard has seized a vessel for allegedly smuggling fuel in the Gulf and detained its 12 crew members from the Philippines, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
The vessel was carrying nearly 284,000 litres of diesel, the news agency said on Saturday.
Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy state subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
It has frequently seized boats it says are being used for smuggling oil in the Gulf.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show
- Maruti Suzuki Offers Upto Rs 1.05 Lakh Discount on Vitara Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Eeco
- Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh's Choreographer Sanam Johar Walks Out of Nach Baliye 9?
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free