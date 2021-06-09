Shirley Temple: Google Doodle Honours Iconic American Diplomat, Singer & Dancer

Google honoured American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley Temple on Wednesday with a doodle. On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple," a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

Google’s animated doodle featured Temple as a diplomat, an award-winning actor, and as a young dancing girl. The search engine’s name appears at the bottom of the Doodle on three movie stubs.

From an iconic child star to a breast cancer advocate, Shirley Temple’s journey is an extraordinary tale. Born on April 23, 1928, in Santa Monica, California, Shirley Jane Temple began her dance classes at the tender age of three.

With her signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls, and strong work ethic, she captivated the nation when she landed a role in the 1934 toe-tapping musical “Stand Up And Cheer.” Temple starred in a dozen films in 1934 alone, including “Bright Eyes,” where she performed what became one of her most famous routines “On the Good Ship Lollipop.” Before she even reached double digits in age, Temple was one of the most popular actors in American cinema—even becoming the first child star to receive an Academy Award at just six years old!

Not only did Temple help millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood’s top box office draw, she also later shared her charisma with the world through her work in international relations. On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple,” a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

Temple was appointed as a representative of the U.S. to the United Nations in 1969. Her career in politics included her dedicated environmentalism, representing her nation in 1972 at the U.N. Conference on the Human Environment. In recognition of her diplomatic achievements, which included an ambassadorship to Ghana and becoming the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department, she was appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer in 1988.

In 2006, the Screen Actors Guild presented Temple with its Lifetime Achievement Award, the organization’s highest honor.

“At the heart of everything was her family. We were blessed to know her, her love, her courage, and her strength. She is still deeply loved and truly missed, and we treasure our memories of her,” said Temple’s granddaughter Teresa Caltabiano on her legacy.

