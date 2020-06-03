WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shocked by Death of George Floyd, Germany Vows to Counter Racism

File photo of German government spokesman Steffen Seibert (Image: REUTERS)

File photo of German government spokesman Steffen Seibert (Image: REUTERS)

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said every society is called upon to continually work against racism.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
Share this:

The German government is shocked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed American black man, at the hands of police and must work to counter racism at home like other countries, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The death of George Floyd ... shocked people in Germany and all over the world, it shocked the federal government (of Germany) too," spokesman Steffen Seibert said. "It is an appalling and avoidable death."

"I am sure there is racism in Germany too," he added. "Every society, including ours, is called upon to continually work against this."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading