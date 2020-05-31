Shocking Video Shows NYPD Driving Through Crowd During Protest Against George Floyd's Murder

A 27-second footage where a New York Police Department truck can be seen driving into the anti-racism demonstrators in Brooklyn has shocked the United States on Sunday. The New York police are now investigating the incident after the video of the incident went viral and was shared by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to bring the officers involved to justice, and not dismiss the case with "internal reviews."

The clip shows an NYPD truck in front of a crowd hurling objects at the vehicle from beyond a barricade. Within seconds, the truck appears to drive into the barricade, knocking over a good number of demonstrators who screamed for help. At one point, a silhouette of an individual jumping on top of the truck appears.

There have not yet been any reports of injuries from the incident.

The protest in Brooklyn was part of the dozens of nationwide demonstrations against racism since the death of George Floyd.

NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could‘ve killed them, &we don’t know how many they injured.



NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings.@NYCMayor these officers need to be brought to justice, not dismissed w/“internal reviews.” https://t.co/oIaBShSC1S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

The ghastly video shows that a large group of people gathered in a street and tried to stop the NYPD SUV from advancing further with the help of barricades. After objects were thrown at the vehicle, a second NYPD van approaches and drives through part of the crowd and the initial vehicle hit the gas and drove through the people who were standing in front of it.

The incident is likely to further aggravate the tense situation that has erupted since officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd, leading to his death in Minneapolis.

The footage caught the attention of Congresswoman AOC who tweeted saying, “NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could've killed them, & we don't know how many they injured. NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings. We need rapid, real de-escalation and we need it right now. We cannot descend into the chaos of violence. Please everyone, stay safe.”

Meanwhile, at a late-night news conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the video, calling it "upsetting". However, Blasio also said that it was "inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers."

"That's wrong on its face," de Blasio said. "I'm not going to blame officers who are trying to deal with absolutely impossible situation ... If a police officer is in that situation, they have to get out of that situation. The video was upsetting, and I wish the officers hadn't done that, but I also understood that they didn't start the situation."

