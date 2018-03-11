English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shoe Hurled at Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Madrassa, Religious Extremist Held
The incident occurred while Sharif was walking towards the dais to address the students of the seminary in Garhi Shahu on the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi.
A student hurled a shoe at Nawaz Sharif that hit his shoulder and ear.
New Delhi: A shoe was hurled at ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by a former student Jamia Naeemia seminary in Lahore on Sunday. The incident occurred a day after ink was thrown on Foreign minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.
The incident occurred while Sharif was walking towards the dais to address the students of the seminary in Garhi Shahu on the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi.
While the visibly shocked former PM decided to go ahead with his speech, seminary’s administration rushed to apprehend him.
The attacker has been identified as Talha Munawwar, a former student of the seminary. He has been admitted at Lahore’s Services Hospital owing to injuries from being beaten up by the staff and students, Geo News reported. Police said they have also arrested two other suspicious people from the seminary.
According to a report in Pakistan Today, Munawwar is a member of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR), which is an Islamist political party in the neighbouring country. Press Trust of India reported that the students were shouting "Labbayk ya Rasool-Allah" (Here I am at your service, O Messenger of Allah) when they were caught by security personnel.
Talking to the Pakistani media channel, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, who was at the event, said the attacker was chanting slogans in favour of a religious party which carried out a prolonged protest against the government in Islamabad last year for the ruling party's role in amending the Finality of Prophethood oath of lawmakers.
Last month, a man had hurled a shoe at Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers’ convention.
Also Watch
The incident occurred while Sharif was walking towards the dais to address the students of the seminary in Garhi Shahu on the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi.
While the visibly shocked former PM decided to go ahead with his speech, seminary’s administration rushed to apprehend him.
#WATCH - Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/mGtiqVNzpz— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 11, 2018
The attacker has been identified as Talha Munawwar, a former student of the seminary. He has been admitted at Lahore’s Services Hospital owing to injuries from being beaten up by the staff and students, Geo News reported. Police said they have also arrested two other suspicious people from the seminary.
According to a report in Pakistan Today, Munawwar is a member of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR), which is an Islamist political party in the neighbouring country. Press Trust of India reported that the students were shouting "Labbayk ya Rasool-Allah" (Here I am at your service, O Messenger of Allah) when they were caught by security personnel.
Talking to the Pakistani media channel, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, who was at the event, said the attacker was chanting slogans in favour of a religious party which carried out a prolonged protest against the government in Islamabad last year for the ruling party's role in amending the Finality of Prophethood oath of lawmakers.
Last month, a man had hurled a shoe at Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers’ convention.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth: De Villiers' Ton Helps SA Take 139-run Lead
- Marvel Already Working On Plans For Black Panther Sequel
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?