Shoe Hurled at Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Madrassa, Religious Extremist Held

#WATCH - Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/mGtiqVNzpz — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 11, 2018

A shoe was hurled at ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by a former student Jamia Naeemia seminary in Lahore on Sunday. The incident occurred a day after ink was thrown on Foreign minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.The incident occurred while Sharif was walking towards the dais to address the students of the seminary in Garhi Shahu on the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi.While the visibly shocked former PM decided to go ahead with his speech, seminary’s administration rushed to apprehend him.The attacker has been identified as Talha Munawwar, a former student of the seminary. He has been admitted at Lahore’s Services Hospital owing to injuries from being beaten up by the staff and students, Geo News reported. Police said they have also arrested two other suspicious people from the seminary.According to a report in Pakistan Today, Munawwar is a member of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR), which is an Islamist political party in the neighbouring country. Press Trust of India reported that the students were shouting "Labbayk ya Rasool-Allah" (Here I am at your service, O Messenger of Allah) when they were caught by security personnel.Talking to the Pakistani media channel, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, who was at the event, said the attacker was chanting slogans in favour of a religious party which carried out a prolonged protest against the government in Islamabad last year for the ruling party's role in amending the Finality of Prophethood oath of lawmakers.Last month, a man had hurled a shoe at Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers’ convention.