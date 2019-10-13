Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Shooter Opens Fire on Church Wedding in Small US Town, Two Injured

The wedding was underway when the shooting broke out, police said. Weddings guests were subduing the shooter when police arrived three minutes later.

AFP

Updated:October 13, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shooter Opens Fire on Church Wedding in Small US Town, Two Injured
Representative image.

Washington: A shooter opened fire on a wedding in a small town church in New Hampshire on Saturday, wounding two people before being subdued by guests at the event, police said.

The motive of the attack is not known but the "incident does not appear to be a random event," the Pelham Police Department said in a statement.

The wedding was underway when the shooting broke out, police said. Weddings guests were subduing the shooter when police arrived three minutes later.

The two victims were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not known.

The governor of the northeastern US state confirmed the shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church, a squat white building in Pelham, a town of 15,000.

"State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," Governor Chris Sununu tweeted.

Police said they would not release further details.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram