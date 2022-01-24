Shooting At A House Party Near Los Angeles Kills 4, Injures 1

Multiple shooters opened fire at a house party in Inglewood in California’s Los Angeles on Sunday killing four and injuring one. Police have apprehended one survivor who said that he is a member of a gang from another city, according to a report by AP.

Two women and two men were killed in the gunfire while another man was hospitalised in critical condition. According to a report by US news agency CBS2, the man is expected to survive.

Inglewood mayor James T. Butts Jr. said that the shooting was an ambush and involved multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun. The mayor said that the incident was the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s while further adding that the victims may have been targeted. “We will find you and prosecute you,” Butts was quoted as saying by AP.

The officials investigating the incident are trying to find out if the shooting was gang related, according to the report by CBS2. They are also canvassing the neighborhood hoping to find possible security camera footage. The mayor said that the police was looking for multiple suspects.

The population of Inglewood is close to 100,000. It is 16 kms from downtown Los Angeles. The Super Bowl will be played next month in SoFi Stadium situated in Inglewood.

