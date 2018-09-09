English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shooting at Alabama McDonald's Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Wounded
Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.
Representative image
Loading...
Auburn (United States): One person is dead and four people have been injured following a shooting at a McDonald's near Auburn University in Alabama.
Auburn Police say in a statement that officers responded to the restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue just before 2:30 am local time Sunday and found a 20-year-old man from Tuskegee dead from gunshot wounds.
Police say four other people, including an Auburn University student, were injured.
The injured included a 16-year-old victim from Opelika, Alabama, who was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Three additional people injured ages 17, 19, and 21 were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.
No further details were immediately available.
Auburn Police say in a statement that officers responded to the restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue just before 2:30 am local time Sunday and found a 20-year-old man from Tuskegee dead from gunshot wounds.
Police say four other people, including an Auburn University student, were injured.
The injured included a 16-year-old victim from Opelika, Alabama, who was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Three additional people injured ages 17, 19, and 21 were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.
No further details were immediately available.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch a Tesla Model X All-Electric SUV in India Dance with ‘Celebration Mode’ [Video]
- Luke Shaw 'Awake and Alert' After Head Injury
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...