Shooting at Alabama McDonald's Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Wounded

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press

Updated:September 9, 2018, 5:43 PM IST
Auburn (United States): One person is dead and four people have been injured following a shooting at a McDonald's near Auburn University in Alabama.

Auburn Police say in a statement that officers responded to the restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue just before 2:30 am local time Sunday and found a 20-year-old man from Tuskegee dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say four other people, including an Auburn University student, were injured.

The injured included a 16-year-old victim from Opelika, Alabama, who was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Three additional people injured ages 17, 19, and 21 were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
