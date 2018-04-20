English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shooting at Florida School as Students Stage Walkout to Protest Gun Violence
The Sheriff's Office for Marion County said the suspect was in custody following the early morning shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida.
The Ocala shooting came as students nationwide were urged to walk out of classes to mark the 19th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado which left 13 people dead. (Twitter)
Washington: A Florida high school student shot and wounded a classmate on Friday as students around the country were poised to stage walkouts to protest gun violence.
The Sheriff's Office for Marion County said the suspect was in custody following the early morning shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida.
The Ocala Star Banner newspaper said one student shot another in the ankle.
"At this time we have one person injured and they are being treated by medics," the Sheriff's Office said.
The Ocala shooting came as students nationwide were urged to walk out of classes to mark the 19th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado which left 13 people dead.
The walkout has been organized by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three adult staff members were killed by a troubled former classmate on February 14.
The Parkland students have spearheaded a grassroots campaign for gun control which included marches by hundreds of thousands of Americans on March 24.
In Washington, students from area high schools planned to rally at the White House on Friday and march on Congress to demand action on gun control from legislators.
Also Watch
The Sheriff's Office for Marion County said the suspect was in custody following the early morning shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida.
The Ocala Star Banner newspaper said one student shot another in the ankle.
"At this time we have one person injured and they are being treated by medics," the Sheriff's Office said.
The Ocala shooting came as students nationwide were urged to walk out of classes to mark the 19th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado which left 13 people dead.
The walkout has been organized by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three adult staff members were killed by a troubled former classmate on February 14.
The Parkland students have spearheaded a grassroots campaign for gun control which included marches by hundreds of thousands of Americans on March 24.
In Washington, students from area high schools planned to rally at the White House on Friday and march on Congress to demand action on gun control from legislators.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: KKR, KXIP Look to Continue Winning Streak
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- Swedish-Born EDM Producer, DJ Avicii Passes Away at 28
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home